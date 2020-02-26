Cetyl Alcohol Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-25

Cetyl Alcohol Market: Introduction:

Cetyl alcohol is a long chain of organic alcohol. They are also known by various other chemical names such as 1-Hexadecanol, cetanol, Hexadecan-1-ol, N-Hexadecyl alcohol or palmityl alcohol. Under room temperature, Cetyl alcohol is usually in the form of waxy white solid or flakes. There are various methods to obtain Cetyl alcohol and one of the modern method used is based on the reduction of palmitic acid, which is obtained from palm oil. It is one of the prime components for Cetearyl Alcohol which is another chemical compound, whose applications are extensively used in various industries. Another new method of making cetyl alcohol consists of saponification of spermaceti in ethylene glycol in a stainless steel vessel provided with mechanical agitation.

Cetyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation:

The Cetyl Alcohol Market can be segmented into its form, function and end use.

On the basis of form, the Cetyl Alcohol market can be segmented into the clear liquid and waxy solids. Among these forms, Cetyl Alcohol market has been anticipated to have higher volume share in waxy solids sector due to its wide range application in various industries especially cosmetics.

On the basis of functions, the Cetyl alcohol market can be segmented into emulsification, thickening agent, anti- oxidant, conditioning agent, emollient, and surfactant. Emulsification and emollient are expected to have higher volume share as compared to other functions due to its large scale application in the cosmetic industry to produce products such as shampoos, skin creams, lotions etc.

On the basis of end use, Cetyl alcohol market can be segmented into the food industry, cosmetics industry, personal care and pharmaceutical industry. The cosmetic industry can be further sub-segmented into skin care, hair care, sun care and others. Cetyl alcohol has been extensively used in the production of various cosmetics products such as lipstick, sunscreen, hair dye etc.

Cetyl Alcohol Market: Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of Cetyl alcohol is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe has been leading market from past five years in the global cosmetics market. The consumption rate of various cosmetic products has been increasing extensively in Europe. Germany has been the main market for Europe followed by France, United Kingdom, and Italy. Cetyl alcohol being the main ingredient for various cosmetic products suggest that Cetyle alcohol market has the higher share in European regions in terms of value sales. On the other hand, North America region and Asia Pacific regions are being as the emerging market for Cetyl alcohol since these regions are witnessing the rise in consumption of various cosmetic products.

Cetyl Alcohol Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Cetyl alcohol Market are Surfachem Group Ltd, Naturallythinking, Pure Spa Aromatherapy, Lansdowne Chemicals Plc, Acme-Hardesty Company, AGRICOLE BIO-TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD, TIMUR NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN.BHD, SURIACHEM SDN BHD, and Stoney Hill Farm.