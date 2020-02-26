Child Bike Seats Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2026

A child bike seat is an accessory of the bicycle. Child bike seats are used when going on a bike ride with children of 12 months to 5 years of age. They are safe and reliable while cycling with children. Child bike seats are available in different sizes and types. The pros and cons of each child bike seat depends on its type. However, compatibility of child bike seats may vary with bicycle type. Moreover, choosing a suitable child bike seat depends on multiple parameters such as age, size, safety, comfort, mount area, installation process, and budget. The child bike seats market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future.

Increase in awareness about cycling as part of exercise, physical activity, or overall fitness is expected to be one of the primary factors responsible for the expansion of the child bike seats market. Moreover, many countries are encouraging participation in cycling as bicycle commuting contributes to keeping the environment healthy. Also, increase in the use of bicycles for commuting to the workplace, going shopping, going to meet friends or relatives, for leisure rides in spare time, for exercise, and for organized competition is expected to boost the child bike seats market. However, concerns about road safety are projected to restrain the child bike seats market.

Moreover, other factors such as lack of comfort, suitable protection to child, and stability of bicycle are expected to hamper the global child bike seats market. Nevertheless, rise in awareness about riding a bicycle with greater care and caution, dedicated bicycle route planning for each city, and compulsion for wearing safety equipment while bicycle riding are expected to create significant opportunities for the global child bike seats market. Moreover, consumers are facing issues after installing child bike seats such as lack of leg room for rider, absence of recliner option for child, bike handling, universal size of product for all bikes, and heavy weight of the product. Hence, improving on product size, design, and weight are projected to offer attractive opportunities for manufacturers.

The global child bike seats market can be classified based on product, mount, distribution channel, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be segmented into front-mounted kids bike seats, rear-mounted bike seats, mid-mounted kids bike seats, trailer bikes, bike trailers, cargo bikes, and tandem bikes. In terms of mount, the market can be classified into front frame, rear cantilevered, rear frame, and rear rack. Based on distribution channel, the market can be classified into direct sales and distributors. In terms of end-user, the global child bike seats market can be classified into household & everyday commuting, fitness & exercise, and leisure rides & organized competition.

Based on region, the global child bike seats market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in child bike seats market include Thule, Yepp, Topeak, Bobike, Beto, Croozer, Weehoo, Pacific, Trail-gator, Dutch Cargo Bike, Bakfiets, Christiania, Bullitt, Gazelle, Nihola, Zeitbikes, Workcycles, Babboe, Ibert Safe-T-Seat, Schwinn, Weeride Kangaroo, Hamax Cares, Peg Perego Orion, Thule Ridealong, Topeak baby Seat II, Polisport, Bellello Pepe, Cyclingdeal, Bell Classic Cocoon, and Mac Ride. All these players compete with each other with respect to their product portfolio in order to survive in the market. Top companies are therefore focusing on acquisitions, offering the most competitive wholesale pricing, manufacturing new structured innovative products with sustainable designs, and increasing their research services to strengthen their presence in the global child bike seats market.

