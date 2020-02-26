Closed Circuit Water Treatment Chemicals Market Value Chain , Stakeholder Analysis & Upcoming Growth

Closed circuit water system, also known as closed loop water system, is a way of heating or cooling water, for applications in industrial and commercial processes. As the word “closed circuit water system” denotes, the system retains same water in the system for a long period of time. The water which is employed as a primary medium and supplied to commercial, manufacturing, and industrial process activities, sometimes, gets affected by corrosion, microbes, biological fouling, deposition, etc. It is necessary that proper water conditions are maintained at all times to ensure that the closed circuit systems operate under optimum effectiveness. This is achieved by employing carefully selected closed circuit water treatment chemicals. If a proper conditions in the closed system are not maintained, then the system can start leaking, causing considerable damage.

Based on chemical type, the closed circuit water treatment chemicals market can be segmented into anti-foulants, corrosion inhibitors, anti-freeze & de-icing products, and biocides. These products provide significant operational benefits and performance improvements in closed loops and closed circuit systems, improving the efficiency of the system. Corrosion is the predominant problem in closed loops systems due to the presence of moisture. Corrosion inhibitors inhibit the corrosion process and protect the loop surface from corroding, maintaining the quality of water. The effectiveness of corrosion inhibitors depends on the chemical properties of water and physical conditions such as temperature and flow velocity inside the loop. Anti-foulants are chemicals that prevent fouling of any substance to the system surface. If fouling is not prevented, it can lead to reduced efficiency of the system. Anti-freeze & de-icing products prevent freezing or icing of water inside the closed circuit system. If the water in the system freezes or ice forms, it can led to cracks in the loops. Therefore, to prevent freezing or icing of water in the closed circuits, it is treated with anti-freeze & de-icing chemicals. Biocides are chemicals that kill the bacteria or any other microbes present in the water. It prevents any sort of organisms from entering the water.

In terms of application, the closed circuit water treatment chemicals market can be segmented into commercial, manufacturing, and industrial segments. The water is heated or cooled in a closed circuit system and supplied to these end-uses for their applications. The industrial and manufacturing segments held major share of the closed circuit water treatment chemicals market, followed by the commercial segment. Demand for treated water is high at manufacturing and industrial sites.

Asia Pacific dominates the global closed circuit water treatment chemicals market, due to the expansion of the power industry, development of infrastructure, and rise in urbanization in the region. Increase in population of China and India is estimated to boost the manufacturing and industrial segments in the two countries. Expansion of the manufacturing industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for closed circuit water treatment chemicals in developing countries such as China and India. North America is also a favorable market for closed circuit water treatment chemicals. Outlook for the market in Europe also appears positive. Demand for water treatment chemicals in Europe region is estimated to remain high, though the market in the region is likely to increase at a comparatively low growth rate during the forecast period. The global boiler water treatment chemicals market has expanded during the last few years. This is due to factors such as the requirement of fresh water by countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East and strategies adopted by industries to reduce the investment made for raw water treatment equipment installation and maintenance, with the help of closed circuit water treatment chemicals.

Key players operating in the global closed circuit water treatment chemicals market are Chemtex Speciality Limited, Accepta, Maxwell Corporation, Acuro Organics Limited, and Thermax Global

