Connected Logistics Market: Analysis of New Technologies & Industry Risk Factors 2025

Traditionally computers have been used to monitor and track logistics in transit. Connected logistics add an all new dimension to the management of logistics sector. Connected logistics can provide valuable information related to operations in connection to logistics. Connected logistics involves multiple sensors on the vehicles, in which the products are transported, that pass on information to internal and external data feed which would provide information and analysis of the road conditions, in terms of the physical condition of the roads, traffic at various parts of the day.

Further the connected logistics provide information regarding the weather, shipping lane traffic, and much more. Connected logistics could emerge as a major breakthrough in transportation of sensitive products like pharmaceutical items. There are many applications in management of such sensitive items. For instance, in the event of a stiff temperature fluctuation at the time of transit, the manufacturer would be alerted automatically and will be in a position to intervene before the products gets affected. The application of connected logistics would also enable better management of the goods, optimize management of the entire process involved in managing the logistics, and further help reduce time of delivery, and reduce damage to goods during transit. Connected logistics provide real time access to data. This enables retailers and manufacturers with information about the movement of the ships, trucks, planes, and trains and helps logistics departments of the business to plan more effectively and bring more efficiency into the process. Further, real time access to data enables handling complex logistics operations more effectively with the help of tools that are designed to accumulate and decode data. Logistics operations could be managed in a more precise and streamlined manner. In addition, it also leads to greater customer satisfaction in the logistics sector, thus creating demand for connected logistics.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Market Segmentation

The connected logistics market by service has been bifurcated into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, data management. Further, the connected logistics market by end use industry has been bifurcated into freight management, food and beverage supply chain, healthcare, retail, warehouse management and others. The global connected logistics market by geography has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Scope of Study

The market report deals in the forecast of the connected logistics market in terms of revenue (USD billion) as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2027. The competitive profiling of the key players in the global connected logistics market has been comprehensively covered under the scope of the report. The key players in the connected logistics Market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of connected logistics market. In order to provide a detailed insight into the market dynamics of global connected logistics Market, the drivers and restraints affecting the industry are included in the study. Market dynamics include market opportunity, drivers and restraints and an extensive analysis of these factors are included in the report. Furthermore, market attractiveness breakdown has also been provided in the report. Therefore, the report provides a comprehensive study of the global Connected logistics market and also offers the forecast of the market for the period from 2017-2025.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the connected logistics market include Google Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York City, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Seattle, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Waltham, U.S.), NETSUITE Inc. (San Mateo, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Freightgate Inc. (California, U.S.).

