Container Weighing Systems Market Future Demand Analysis, Key Objective Forecast By 2028

The container weighing systems play critical role in handling of shipping containers to avoid interruption to operations. The manufacturers are offering Container Weight System that are specifically developed to meet Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS) regulations and derive accurate weight for proper container handling and safe vessel stowage post amendments in the SOLAS. The requirement for measuring accurate weight of containers for the marine transportation will be play huge role in driving the demand of Container Weighing Systems. Moreover, the Container Weight System must be able to get configured to already existing spreader based container handling equipment requirements that includes load pin, load cell and twist lock options. The container Weighing Systems offers substantial operational savings to the users as it avoids wastage of time and money due to returning of overweight containers and delay caused by third-party weighing service providers.

Container Weighing Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Container Weighing are gaining importance in the global shipping industry after International Maritime Organization (IMO) amended the SOLAS that require all containers to be either be directly weighted to confirm their weight as a condition for loading aboard a vessel. The new laws for container transportation are anticipated to play important part in the growth of the global container weighing system market in the coming years. The Container Weighing Systems will be major assets for all the stakeholders within the container supply chain in order to comply with amended SOLAS regulations. In the coming years, the demand for container weighing systems is expected to continuously rise in proportion to rising global trading volume. The development in emerging economies in infrastructure sector will significant role in increasing transportation sector. One of the major focus route for market participant to increase sales volume of Container Weighing System will be One Belt One Road (OBOR) transport network. The growing adoption of automation at major ports will also create positive impact over the global container weighing system market. In terms of applications of container weighing system, the ports will hold lion’s share in the market in the coming years. The high investment required for installing Container Weighing Systems may pose restraint on the global container weighing system market in the future. However, the operational benefits and mandatory compliance with the regulations are expected to offset the impact.

Container Weighing Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of component, the Container Weighing Systems market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Weighbridges

Reach stackers

Container handling forklift trucks

Mobile harbor cranes

Rubber gantry cranes

Straddle carriers

Ship-to-shore cranes

Software

On the basis of medium, the Container Weighing Systems market can be segmented into:

Rail

Road

Ship

On the basis of vertical, the Container Weighing Systems market can be segmented into:

Chemical

Construction

Food & beverage

Manufacturing

Mining & aggregates

Transport & logistics

Ports

Waste management & recycling

Others

Container Weighing Systems Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Container Weighing Systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to hold major share in the demand of Container Weighing Systems mainly driven by strict government safety regulations for the transportation sector in the developed regions. The APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to rapidly developing manufacturing base and rising automation among various end user industries in the developing economies such as China and India in this region. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Container Weighing Systems Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Container Weighing Systems market include:

Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC

Fairbanks Scales, Inc.

Flintec Group AB.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH.

LCM Systems Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Inc.

Sherborne Sensors Ltd.

Tamtron OY

Weightron Bilanciai Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

