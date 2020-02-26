Cross-laminated Timber Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth 2025

Cross laminated timber can be defined as a prefabricated solid engineered wood panel that is made up of two or three bonded layers of solid-sawn lumber. This lumber is bonded together with the help of adhesives as well as with beech screws or dowels and aluminum nails. This process helps provide shape to the wooden panels and can be further used for roof, floor, or wall applications. Cross laminated timber is a largesized building material that is generally used for applications such as residential buildings, educational institutes, government buildings, and industrial and commercial spaces.

Cross laminated timber is used as a sustainable building material and is considered a sustainable solution as compared to concrete, structural steel, and load bearing bricks and block construction. Cross laminated timber is manufactured from timber, which is easily recyclable. Cross laminated timber was first introduced in Europe in the early 1990s. Since then it has been used all over the world due to its favorable properties. The development of cross laminated timber started in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. During the development stage, only two layered timber structures were used for roofing systems. This two- layered timber structure was only used to construct residential buildings. However, research and development, wide acceptance of the product, and initiating building codes helped increase demand for cross laminated timber for non-residential applications.

Cross laminated timber has various advantages over concrete and steel. It is considered as an advanced building material in the construction industry due to its superior properties. Cross laminated timber helps reduce risks at construction sites. It reduces the impact of construction activity on the environment and decreases disruption in local communities. The prefabricated nature of cross laminated timber helps in completion of the construction process within a few days as compared to other building materials such as cement, brick, or steel. Cross laminated timber is generally assembled on site, where it is connected by the means of mechanically fastening systems such as bolts, lag bolts, self-tapping screws, etc.. This allows the reduction of labor costs as well construction time of buildings. Cross laminated timber also provides safety against fire. Its properties such as low density and high permeability offer heat insulation and protect the wood.

The demand for cross laminated timber has increased due to awareness about deforestation and climate change in the construction industry worldwide. In most of countries, forest and climate sustainability is on the priority list. Thus, government agencies, timber trade federations, and large construction companies are promoting the usage of cross laminated timber in more and more construction projects. Cross laminated timber reduces fresh water consumption. It enhances indoor environment quality, which helps in the sustainability of the environment. It also helps in keeping the environment clean by generating zero waste during its production.