Dark data Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

The report on global market for Dark data offers comprehensive and relevant research data meant for use of both established and new market players. At the outset, the report offers an overview of the market and then moves on to discuss the factors promoting or challenging it growth. To do so, the report studies both macro- and micro-fundamentals. It also packs in insightful prediction for the market for Dark data for the upcoming years after consulting leading industry experts and factoring in various statistical details.

Raw information generated in ever-expanding volumes by social media, transactional systems, search engines, and countless other technologies, remain unstructured and unanalyzed. This data can be used to reform decision making and validate or clarify assumptions. Organizations today have explored a way to analyze nontraditional data sources, such as, audio, image, video files, and the recent torrent of sensor and machine information generated by the Internet of Things. However, advancement in cognitive analytics is making it possible for companies to analyze these unexploited data and derive insights that can be utilized for decision making process across the business. Dark analytics primarily focuses on raw text-based data or unstructured data/dark data that has not been analyzed. Dark data generally refers to raw data or information hidden in tables, text, figures, etc.

The dark analytics market deals with the exploitation of dark data which is difficult to access. However, advanced data discovery tools and gathering techniques have opened up ways to find several new insights. Once these unstructured databases are collected, companies are increasingly leaning on cutting-edge analysis tools, such as, big data analytics and open source machine learning, to make strides in organizational learning. Organizations are realizing the massive risks associated with losing competitive edge in regulatory issues that comes with not processing and analyzing this data. Using analytics tools, users can develop end-to-end data pipelines to handle extraction, integration, and prediction of data by machine learning techniques.

Dark Analytics Market – Drivers & Restraints

Immediate analysis of real-time information for mining insights for decision making is the major factor responsible for driving the growth of dark analytics market. The market is also driven by other factors, such as, efficiency in terms of money, resources, and time in processing unstructured data, aid to minimize the accumulation or growth of unstructured/dark data by converting it into valuable real-time information, and making an efficient use of every data point. However, risks and security concerns associated with data and data storage costs are expected to hinder the growth of dark analytics market during the forecast period.

The global dark analytics market can be segmented based on analytics type, dark data type, enterprise size, and vertical. In terms of analytics type, the market can be bifurcated into four major categories: prescriptive, predictive, diagnostic, and descriptive. Based on dark data type, the market can be fragmented into customer, business, and operational dark data. By enterprise size, the market can be categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. In terms of vertical, the global dark analytics market can be segregated into BFSI, telecom & IT, media & entertainment, transportation, retail & e-commerce, utilities, health care, government, and education.

Dark Analytics Market – Segmentation

The global dark analytics market can also be classified in terms of region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for a major share of the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the large number of dark analytics startups providing services to various industries in the region. Moreover, cloud service providers and leading analytics companies are based in the region. Increase in the adoption of IoT, emergence of the machine learning and AI technology, and rise in the number of business applications are the key factors projected to drive the growth of the dark analytics market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market of dark analytics owing to the rise in adoption of analytics in enterprises in the region.

Dark Analytics Market – Key

Major players active in the development of dark analytics include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deloitte, EMC Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata, Hewlett-Packard, VMware, Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., SynerScope, Komprise, Quantta Analytics, and Zoomdata.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

