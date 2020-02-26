Marketresearchreports.biz has announced the addition of the “DC-DC Converter Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2028” report to their offering.

Expanding number of DC powered decides is the key factor contributes the global DC-DC converter market. DC-DC Converter is a type of electronic circuit which converts digital current (DC) voltage level from a lower value to a higher value or vice versa based on the requirements. DC-DC power converter are used in vast variety of applications such as power supplies for power supplies for personal computers, office equipment, spacecraft power systems, laptop computers, personal computers, office equipment, spacecraft power systems, heavy trucks, buses, RV vehicles, ships, and lighting systems and so on. Generally there are two types of DC-DC converter – DC to DC converters with isolation and DC to DC converters without isolation. Some of the commonly used DC to DC converters with isolation includes cuk converter, fly back converter, forward converter, full bridge converter, half bridge converter and push-pull converter. Some of the commonly used DC to DC converters without isolation includes buck converter, boost converter, and buck-boost converter.

DC-DC Converter Market: Market Dynamics

DC-DC converters is the critical component of the power supply chain in data centres and telecommunication facilities, expanding information technology and telecommunication sector across regions globally is the prominent factor drives the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Increasing number of vehicles, rising focus on battery powered special purpose vehicles and increasing investment on developing battery powered cars & bikes, accelerates the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Expanding number of dc powered applications in manufacturing, healthcare, defence applications accelerates the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Also, increasing demand for DC-DC converters in space applications contributes the growth of global DC-DC converter market. Challenges related to reduce the power consumption during minimal load is identified as key technological challenges of the global DC-DC converter market.

DC-DC Converter Market: Market Segmentation

DC-DC converter market is segmented on the basis of product type, number of outputs, application and by region. On the basis of product type, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into isolated and non-isolated. On the basis of, number of outputs, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into single output and multi output. On the application, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into Telecommunication, server and data storage, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace & defence, manufacturing and others. Regionally, the DC-DC converter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

DC-DC Converter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, DC-DC converter market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing data storage and expanding IoT solutions. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing DC-DC converter market, due to expanding telecommunication and transportation sector.

DC-DC Converter Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent venders in the global DC-DC converter market General Electric, Texas Instruments, Eaton, FDK Corporation, Cosel Co., Ltd., Ericsson, STMicroelectronics, TDK-Lambda Corporation, and Bel Fuse, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

DC-DC Converter Market segments

DC-DC Converter Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

DC-DC Converter Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

DC-DC Converter Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

DC-DC Converter Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for DC-DC Converter Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

