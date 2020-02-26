Dental Suction Systems Market Outlook and Overview 2016-2024

Dental suction utilizes a rotary vane and a pump to provide suction for procedures performed in the dental operatory. Suction units are used to remove dental waste material from the oral cavity during procedures. Dental suction systems are used for two main reasons: high volume suction for debris left over during procedures and saliva ejectors. The saliva ejector functions by sucking saliva out of the mouth. The other main type of dental suction, high volume suction, is held by the dental hygienist close to where the dentist is working and it sucks the nearby debris such as cleaning paste, amalgam fillings and surplus water from dental drills. Suction is also used to keep the tooth dry during restorative procedures. Market growth has been positive, but limited in the suction system segment due to its high penetration rate, as every practice in operation must already have a suction system. There has also been little incentive for practices to replace or upgrade their functioning systems since there has been little technological advancement in this area. High market penetration and limited technological advancements will continue to limit growth in this area.

Vacuums allow doctor and staff to retain the oral cavity clean to work during dental surgical procedure. Having a well-made and operational vacuum system also offers ease to the patient as saliva and other liquids can easily be emptied from the mouth throughout procedures. If vacuum system goes down, performing dental surgery procedure becomes difficult. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17.5% children aged five years to 19 years and 27.4% adults aged 20 years to 44 years were with untreated dental caries in 2012. According to the American Dental Association and the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS), average annual dental expenditure among those with a visit was US$ 685 in 2013. Among those with a visit to a GP dentist, average expenditure was US$ 514. Among those with a visit to a dental specialist, average dental expenditure was US$ 1,755. As an example of dental services provided by specialists, average dental expenditure for services provided by orthodontists was US$ 1,440.

Increasing dental surgical procedures globally is expected to drive the dental suction systems market. However, certain challenges faced by the market include lack of voluntary visits to dentists by patients for routine check-ups and lack of awareness among patients. These factors would restrain market growth.

Geographically, Europe and North America are the two major regional markets for dental suction systems, as awareness about dental issues is high in Europe, followed by North America. Presently, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are lucrative markets for investment. Europe was the second largest market for dental suction systems attributed to enhanced health care processes and increased dental procedures. Moreover, rising geriatric population is likely to boost the market in the region. Improving health care infrastructure and increasing patient awareness levels about substitute treatment options are the major factors likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Rising medical tourism in the region would also boost market growth. Growth of the market can be attributed to investments by leading players to improve the present health care infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India. Countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to have considerable potential in the market due to evolving medical structure and high disposable income.

Major players operating in the dental suction systems market include Becker Pumps Australia, W&H Dentalwerk, KUGEL Medical, Unimicro Medical Systems, DÜRR DENTAL AG, and DENTAS.