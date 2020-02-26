Digital Signage Market Expected to Reach US$ 28,538.7 Mn by 2027
According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research the global digital signage market is expected to reach value of US$ 28,538.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Asia Pacific is likely to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2027.
The global digital signage market has been broadly segmented in terms of type, display technology, offering, application, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segregated into standalone digital signage, web-based digital signage, and IPTV-based digital signage. In terms of revenue, the standalone digital signage segment holds the maximum market share. It is anticipated to continue its position, expanding at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In terms of display technology, the global digital signage market has been classified into OLED, LCD, HD projector, LED, and others.
Among these, the LCD segment accounted for a major i.e. 31.10% share of the global market in 2018. Based on offering, the global digital signage market has been divided into hardware (including display/monitor and media player), software (including audience analytics software and others), and services. The software segment is prominently expanding due to increasing number of cloud-based and audience analytics software being introduced in the market. In terms of application, the global digital signage market has been categorized into transportation, retail, hospitality, entertainment & sports, education, corporate, banking, and others. In 2018, the retail segment accounted for a prominent market share. The segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in advertisement across different manufacturing industries.