Digital Signage Market Expected to Reach US$ 28,538.7 Mn by 2027

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research the global digital signage market is expected to reach value of US$ 28,538.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Asia Pacific is likely to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2027.

Rising number of sports and entertainment events across the world driving the global digital signage market

With the emergence of well-equipped home entertainment systems, stadiums and arenas are finding attractive alternatives for fan engagement and marketing in sports. Although digital signage are not new in sports events, they are now being used even behind the scenes i.e. for powering score boards, parking lots, rest rooms, luxury suites, etc. apart from attaining premium viewing experience.

Digital signage are also increasingly being employed for real-time content upgrade and screen controls for scores and stats, targeted messaging by facility zones, combining way-finding with promotional content, powering interactive kiosks with team and player information, attention-grabbing digital menu boards, emergency notifications, etc. The impact of this driver on the global digital signage market is expected to be medium during the forecast period.