Drones in Travel & Tourism Market 2019: Analysis by Top Key Players,Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

Unmanned aerial vehicles – UAVs or, more commonly, drones – have been a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, for some time. However, over the past three to four years, the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics, the emergence of cloud technologies, the declining cost of server and bandwidth usage, the improving price-to-performance ratio of hardware components, and a dramatic rise in demand for a birds-eye view of the earth have steadily opened up the market for the civilian use of drones both as recreational devices, and in commercial applications for travel & tourism operators.

Key Highlights

– DJI is the dominant force in the civilian drones sector, both in commercial and consumer markets.

– The nearest competitors to DJI include Parrot and Yuneec, which are driving technological improvements to their offerings, but are struggling to compete with DJIs aggressive pricing strategies.

– Notable travel and tourism companies already making use of drones include Four Seasons, Hilton, Casa Madrona, and Seadust. Many more companies are likely to embrace the technology in the coming years.

Scope

– This report provides an overview of the global drones market.

– It identifies the key trends driving growth in the drones industry.

– It provides a global market size and growth forecasts and identifies the leading players in the drones market.

– It includes analysis of the key technologies within drones, including discussion of major innovations.

– It assesses key uses of drones within Travel & Tourism and looks at which companies are making use of the technology.

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Tourism industry trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Competitive analysis

Timeline

IMPACT OF DRONES ON THE TOURISM INDUSTRY

Companies will increasingly embrace drone technology in marketing

Traveling by drone is likely to become a reality within the next decade

Privacy and safety will be a major concern

Drone hotel rooms could be a major trend in the distant future

Recommendations for tourism companies:

VALUE CHAIN

The hardware layer is a fundamental component in the drone value chain

The software layer is getting increasingly crowded

DaaS providers are the new entrants in the industry

COMPANIES SECTION

Public companies

Private companies

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING

Anatomy of a drone

Key technologies within a drone

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

