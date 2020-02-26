Drones in Travel & Tourism Market 2019: Analysis by Top Key Players,Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025
Unmanned aerial vehicles – UAVs or, more commonly, drones – have been a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, for some time. However, over the past three to four years, the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics, the emergence of cloud technologies, the declining cost of server and bandwidth usage, the improving price-to-performance ratio of hardware components, and a dramatic rise in demand for a birds-eye view of the earth have steadily opened up the market for the civilian use of drones both as recreational devices, and in commercial applications for travel & tourism operators.
Key Highlights
– DJI is the dominant force in the civilian drones sector, both in commercial and consumer markets.
– The nearest competitors to DJI include Parrot and Yuneec, which are driving technological improvements to their offerings, but are struggling to compete with DJIs aggressive pricing strategies.
– Notable travel and tourism companies already making use of drones include Four Seasons, Hilton, Casa Madrona, and Seadust. Many more companies are likely to embrace the technology in the coming years.
Scope
– This report provides an overview of the global drones market.
– It identifies the key trends driving growth in the drones industry.
– It provides a global market size and growth forecasts and identifies the leading players in the drones market.
– It includes analysis of the key technologies within drones, including discussion of major innovations.
– It assesses key uses of drones within Travel & Tourism and looks at which companies are making use of the technology.
Table of Contents
PLAYERS
TRENDS
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Tourism industry trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Market size and growth forecasts
Competitive analysis
Timeline
IMPACT OF DRONES ON THE TOURISM INDUSTRY
Companies will increasingly embrace drone technology in marketing
Traveling by drone is likely to become a reality within the next decade
Privacy and safety will be a major concern
Drone hotel rooms could be a major trend in the distant future
Recommendations for tourism companies:
VALUE CHAIN
The hardware layer is a fundamental component in the drone value chain
The software layer is getting increasingly crowded
DaaS providers are the new entrants in the industry
COMPANIES SECTION
Public companies
Private companies
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
Anatomy of a drone
Key technologies within a drone
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Reasons to buy
– This report highlights the key trends impacting the drones market.
– It determines which companies are best positioned to succeed in a future filled with disruptive threats.
– It provides a look into the growth potential of the sector, and identifies recent technological developments and upcoming areas of interest.
