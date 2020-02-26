Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market Advanced Tech & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2024

Ceramics are essentially used for mechanical, chemical, and thermal stability. Its unique electrical, optical, and magnetic properties have been increasingly used in many key technologies, including energy conversion, communications and storage, automation, and electronics. Whereas, some of the electronics and electrical industries will not exist without ceramics. Ceramics consist of a wide range of electronics and electrical properties, including semi-conducting, superconducting, magnetic, piezoelectric, and insulating. It has strong airtight sealing, superior dielectric properties, high thermal shock resistance, and high insulation resistance, which has better electrical insulators. It makes products consistent for various applications which depict large impact on the society.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The electronics and electrical ceramics market has been segmented into material, product, end-user, and region. Based on material, the market is segmented into alumina, silica, titanate, and zirconia. Alumina ceramics cost effective and used in a wide range of applications. Thus, it holds the largest market share, followed by titanate, silica, and zirconia. Based on applications, the market has been segmented into cell phones, computers, television, automobiles, boat engines, lawnmowers, and other consumer electronic products.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into medical devices, home appliances, and power grids. The home appliances end-use industry accounts for the largest market share followed by power grids and medical devices. The medical devices industry is estimated to grow over the forecast period. Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Advanced technologies and increasing demand for electronics products are expected to drive the electronics and electrical ceramics market. Electronics products such as mobile phone antennas may not be possible without special ceramics. Currently, mobile phone antenna is used in GPS applications where it saves space in handheld and portable equipment. The antennas are additionally used in collective applications such as GPS and bluetooth without impacting its performance. Demand for electronics and electrical ceramic products is anticipated to increase with the rising income and improving living standards, further driving the global market.

Health-related concern from using mobile phones is a major issue, which restraints the usage of electronics and electrical ceramics. International safety regulations defined in terms of specific absorption rate (SAR) encourage optimization of radiated power from mobile phones. Antenna in mobile phone is designed to reduce the current losses that can cause harm to user’s skin. Specific ceramic application enables the manufacturer of mobile phone antennas to reduce hurtful radiations discharged by other systems.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Key players in the global electronics and electrical ceramics market are Ceram Tec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Ceradyne, Inc. (3M Company), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., and others.