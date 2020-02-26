Failure Analysis Equipment Market Key Industry Participants: FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH

Global failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2013, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2014 to 2020. Failure analysis is an engineering approach to determine how and why equipment or a component is not functioning in a desired manner. Generally, failures are caused due to manufacturing defects, misuse or abuse, improper maintenance, assembly errors, design errors, improper material, fastener failure, unforeseen operating conditions, inadequate quality assurance, improper heat treatments, inadequate environmental protection\control, and casting discontinuities.

Rising investments in research and education infrastructure across the globe coupled with robust growth in the semiconductor industry are propelling the global failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry. However, high cost of failure analysis equipment leads to their low adoption rate, especially in cost sensitive countries of the Asia Pacific region.

This hinders the growth of the failure analysis equipment market to an extent. In 2013, Asia Pacific was the largest revenue generator that accounted for over half of the global market share. The dominance by Asia Pacific is due to immense growth in semiconductor technologies in Asia Pacific countries coupled with increased investments in education and research infrastructure. Furthermore, rising demands for consumer electronics such as smart phones, tablets etc. are further expected to boost the growth of failure analysis equipment. The key industry participants of this market include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL, Ltd.

Transmission electron microscope (TEM), and focused ion beam system (FIB) equipment accounted for over half of the global market revenue share in the year 2013, owing to extensive usage of these equipment. However, dual beam systems (FIB/SEM) are expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years owing to their several advantages over a single-beam FIB system. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Scanning Electron Microscopy is one of the most widely used technologies as it can provide extremely detailed images. The technique is majorly used in failure analysis, process characterization, dimensional analysis, particle identification and reverse engineering. The technology led the market in 2013 by accounting for over 20% of the global market revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Reduction in particle sizes due to rapid advancements in semiconductor technology has driven the need for defect localization in failure analysis. Thus, for the purpose of defect localization, technologies such as emission microscopy and laser-based techniques such as OBIRCH, TIVA and LIVA are being used increasingly. Thus, the market for defect localization is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Fab failure analysis (FA) labs offer world-class analysis with the help of experienced and multi-disciplinary analysis teams, which use advanced toolsets/equipment. These labs generally provide a large number of failure analysis solutions and manufacture a number of products/components using multiple failure analysis equipment. Thus, the segment is also expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period.