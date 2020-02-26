Gas Turbine Upgrades For Performance Enhancement Market – Global Industry to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global Gas Turbine Upgrades for Performance Enhancement Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for gas turbine upgrades during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Gas Turbine Upgrades for Performance Enhancement Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market by segmenting it in terms of upgrade type, turbine cycle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

Global Gas Turbine Upgrades for Performance Enhancement Market: Competitive Dynamics

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. Key players in the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market include General Electric, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Siemens AG, Stellar Energy, Mee Industries Inc., ENRGISTX, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement is primarily driven by stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) & carbon emission norms for gas turbine, cost-effective operation, automation and digitalization, growing infrastructural activities, low toxic emission and high operating speed, etc.

Global Gas Turbine Upgrades for Performance Enhancement Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key upgrade type, turbine cycle, and regional segments of gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. Market size and forecast for each major upgrade types and turbine cycle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, UN Comtrade, National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market has been segmented as follows:

Global Gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement Market: By Turbine Cycle

– Simple Cycle

– Combined Cycle

Global Gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement Market: By Upgrade Type

Comprehensive Upgrade

Hot Section Coating

Compressor Coating

Inlet Air Fogging

– Evaporative Cooling

– Fogging

– Inlet Chilling

– Others

Others

Global Gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

– US

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

