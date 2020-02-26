Geographical Analysis : Flexible Display Market Research & Forecast upto 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Sharp Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Flexible Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Flexible Display Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as the increasing adoption of low power consumption is one of the key factors that is predicted to trigger the demand of flexible display during the forecast period. Advances in the field of display technology have led the manufacturers operating in this field to focus on extensive research and development activities to implement new designs that would overcome the shortcomings that are present in flexible display. These flexible display come with new and improved power efficiency coupled with high durability. Increasing inclination of various display manufacturers towards manufacturing flexible display in order to cope up with the rising demand from smartphone, wearable devices and television is also predicted to accelerate the market growth of flexible display in the coming years. For instance, Moxi Group, a Chinese company, has developed a phone that is so flexible that it can be worn on the wrist also like a watch.

Global Flexible Display Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading manufacturers in the global flexible display market have been adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition and product line expansion. The major market participants profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Universal Display Corporation (The U.S), Atmel Corporation (The U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands), Sharp Corporation (Japan), LG Display (South Korea) Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

The segments covered in the flexible display market are as follows:

Global Flexible Display Market, by Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology

OLED

EPD

LCD

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Application

Military Equipment

Smartphone

Computer and Peripherals

Wearable Devices

Television

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Geography

North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America )

Europe ( U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( India, Japan, China, Rest of Asia Pacific )

Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA )

Latin America ( Brazil, Rest of Latin America )

