Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Growth Rate till 2025 | Key players: Danaher, Carestream Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Group, Vatech, Cefla

3D cone beam CT is a medical imaging technique consisting of X-ray computed tomography where the X-rays are divergent, forming a cone.

The 3D CBCT market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental type.The dental type will witness impressive growth and post a staggering CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global dental CBCT market during 2017 and is likely to dominate the market over the next four years. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the increasing number of dental implant procedures and radical improvements.

This report studies the global market size of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danaher

Carestream Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Group

Vatech

Cefla

J. Morita

Acteon

Asahiroentgen

Genoray

Market size by Product

Dental CBCT

Non-dental CBCT

Market size by End User

Hospitals and Clinicns

Diagnostic Centers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

