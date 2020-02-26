Global Active Protection Systems Market Widespread Research And Fundamental Study To 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Active Protection Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Active Protection System (APS) can shoot down and interrupt different number of threats such as anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades with accuracy with minimum collateral damage. Active Protection System (APS) can also provide protection from these threats in various mission applications, such as fixed sites, ships and combat vehicles among others.

Increase in the demand of land based defense system such as air and missile defense is boosting the market for active protection systems market. There are numerous major factors fueling the land based missile and air defense system such as use of strategic system and long range in conventional targets and ballistic missile. In addition, growing demand for ballistic missile defense system is the other factor driving the market in the coming years.

The collective efforts from the United States and South Korean government to grow the land based air and missile defense in South Korea is boosting the demand of active protection systems market. Likewise, India and China’s increasing demand towards the growth of missile defense system are anticipated to drive the active protection system market. However, clashes between several countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East are estimated to drive the market for short rang segment which in turn helping to boost the market for the active protection systems during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Global Active Protection Systems Market: Segmentation

Naval, land and airborne are the various product types of the active protection system market. In 2016, land segment is the major market for active protection system followed by airborne and expected to be the same for the forecast period. The land segment is also growing at the high CAGR for the forecast period. Increasing threats from terrorist and cyber-attacks is one of the major factor driving the demand of land segment in active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The active protection system market has been segmented on the basis of system types into radar decoy, electro-optics jammers, infrared decoy, directed energy, light weapon defense, rocket/missile based and others. In 2016, radar decoy segment dominated the market followed by infrared decoy segment and expected to be the same for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the terrorist activities and increase in the investment in military segment by developing countries are some of the major factor boosting the market for the radar decoy segment in active protection system market.

The active protection system market has been segmented on the basis of end users into homeland security and defense. In 2016, defense segment dominated the market followed by homeland security segment and is expected to continue in the coming years. Increasing demand of land based defense, increasing demand for advanced weapon and increase in the terrorist activities are some of the major factor driving the market for the defense segment in active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Global Active Protection Systems Market: Geographical Analysis

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America dominated the market followed by Europe and is expected to continue in the coming years. The U.S. is the key market for the active protection systems market for North America region as well as globally. Replacement of old technology with new advanced technology is major factor boosting the market for the U.S. active protection systems for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The U.K. is expected to be the key market for the active protection system market in Europe region. Modernization of the defense equipment is one of the major factor boosting the market for the active protection systems in the U.K.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period. Increase in the demand of land based defense and increase in the investment in defense are some of the major factor boosting the demand of active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. China is expected to be the major market for Asia Pacific active protection system market. In addition, China held the largest share for the active protection systems market in Asia Pacific in 2016. It is also expected to experience healthy growth in the coming years. Geopolitical instabilities is the major factor boosting the market for the active protection systems in China during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Global Active Protection Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players profiled in this report include The Raytheon Company (United States), SAAB AB (Sweden), KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA (Russia), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Safran Electronics & Defence (France), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Artis, LLC (United States) and Israel Military Industries (Israel).

