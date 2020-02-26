Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Technology, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “ Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Agriculture and forestry equipment are the machineries which assist in the process of farming and forest activities, such as cultivation of land, harvesting, and collecting wood logs. Tractors, crop sprayers, rotators, harvesters, and skidders are the varieties of agriculture and forest machineries available in the market.

The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture and Forestry Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

John Deere

Mahindra

AGCO

Agrostroj Pelhrimov

Concern Tractor Plants

Escorts Group

China National Machinery Industry

Valmont

Weifang Euroking Machinery

Same Deutz-Fahr

Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Forest & agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Agriculture spraying machines

Soil preparation & cultivation machines

Milking & poultry machines

Haymaking machines

Other forest & agriculture equipment

Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Comerical

Personal

Government

Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Agriculture and Forestry Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture and Forestry Equipment :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

