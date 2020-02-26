Global Air Transport MRO Market 2019 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Market Challenges, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Air Transport MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report centers around the worldwide Air Transport MRO status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination destinations are to exhibit the Air Transport MRO improvement in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the worldwide Air Transport MRO market size was million US$ and it is required to achieve million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The commercial aviation industry is also expected to exhibit substantial growth in the years to come. Factors such as investments in increasing fleet size and redefining passenger experience are projected to catapult the industry on upward trajectory. One of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the industry is the drastic rise in the air traffic owing to rising disposable income. The global economic developments are poised to support the expansion of the industry in the forthcoming years.

North America is anticipated to demonstrate substantial growth owing to the presence of global leaders in the region. It is poised to benefit from the technological advancements being introduced by the participants. Also, the economic stability of the region is anticipated to boost the revenue generation of the industry over the next couple of years. Similarly, Europe is forecasted to grow significantly in the years to come. The region houses some of the most important players in the industry. It is likely to work in favor of the growth of the industry in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is prognosticated to signify developmental opportunities owing to the consolidation of fast-developing nations such as India and China.

The key players covered

China National Aviation Holding Company

AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC

Air France-KLM SA

General Electric Company

Delta Air Lines, Inc

Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.

John Swire & Sons HK Ltd

MTU Aero Engines AG

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

Market segment by Type

Engine

Components

Line

Airframe

Market segment by Application,

Narrowbody Jet

Widebody Jet

Turboprop

Regional Jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

