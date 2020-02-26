Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The scope of the report covers all the major fuel system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global aerospace industry. Market values are based on the end user (public and private) utilizing the aircraft and not based on the manufacturing of aircraft fuel systems. Aircraft manufacturers place orders for aircraft fuel systems, along with the engine, when they receive work orders from aircraft operators such as commercial, military and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end user perspective, considering their (aircraft operators) orders for the aircraft. The year 2017 is considered as the base year for the sales of aircraft in this report. The market is forecasted from 2018 to 2023.

The market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this study. These include breakdowns for the following categories:

By technology type –

– Fuel injection-based aircraft fuel systems market.

– Pump feed technology-based aircraft fuel systems market.

– Gravity feed technology-based aircraft fuel systems market.

By engine type –

– Jet engine-based.

– Turboprop engine-based.

– Helicopter engine-based.

– UAV engine-based.

By aircraft type –

– Commercial aircraft.

– Military aircraft.

– UAV.

Estimated values in each of these categories are based on manufactures total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (2018), unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 50 data tables and 11 additional tables

– Descriptive overview of the global markets for aircraft fuel systems

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and other emerging economies

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for aircraft fuel systems by technology type, engine type, aircraft type, component type and geographical region

– Assessment of the competitive landscape and identification of major OEM manufacturers and specialty equipment suppliers along with their product offerings and market share analysis

– Company profiles of major players, including ALOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International Inc., Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies Corp. and Woodward Inc.

