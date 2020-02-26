Global Bonded Magnet Market Size Sees Promising Growth To Cross Highest Revenue By 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Bonded Magnet Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Bonded magnets are manufactured using a combination of polymer resin and magnetic powder. Several processes are used for manufacture of bonded magnets such as calendaring, injection molding, extrusion, and compression bonding. Compressing bonding process is prominently used for manufacture of rare earth bonded magnets, whereas calendaring and injection molding is used for manufacture of plastic and rubber ferrite. These magnets can be manufactured in very complex shapes with high dimension accuracy. Bonded magnets find applications in several industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer electronics, electrical appliances, medical, and power generation.

The report estimates and forecasts the bonded magnet market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the bonded magnet market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the bonded magnet market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of bonded magnets and global average price trend analysis.

Global Bonded Magnet Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the bonded magnet market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein products, processes, applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw Process availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for bonded magnets between 2017 and 2025.

The study provides comprehensive view of the bonded magnet market by dividing it into product, process, application and geography. The bonded magnet market has been segmented by product into rare earth bonded magnets, ferrite bonded magnets, and hybrid bonded magnets. Rare earth bonded magnets are further sub-segmented as isotropic and anisotropic; and ferrite bonded magnets are sub-segmented as plastic ferrite bonded magnets and rubber ferrite bonded magnets. Based on process the market is segmented as calendaring, extrusion, injection molding, and compression bonding. Based on application the market is segmented as automotive, electronics & electrical, industrial, and others (medical, power generation etc.).The segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Bonded Magnet Market: Segmentation

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast of bonded magnet in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., China, India, ASEAN, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes amount of bonded magnet consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Allstar Magnetics, Alliance LLC, Neo Magnequench, Viona Magnetics etc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

