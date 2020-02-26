Global Carbon Nitride Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

“The Latest Research Report Carbon Nitride Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Carbon nitrides are compounds of carbon and nitrogen. The carbon nitride is anticipated to be a new super hard crystalline material with hardness approaching that of the diamond. Carbon nitride has an atomic level smoothness and extreme wear-resistance. The carbon nitride is also referred to as dicyanogen, cubic carbon nitride, oxalic acid dinitrile, crystalline carbon nitride, oxalyl cyanide, dicyan, oxalonitrile, ethedinitride and, others. Carbon nitride comes in powdered, crystalline and amorphous form. Carbon nitride is most widely used for making super hard thin films and coatings. The other applications of carbon nitride include in laser-patterned memory devices, bulk heterojunctions and energy storage devices among others. Carbon nitrides are said to be metal-free materials and are widely used for energy applications. Research and development of carbon nitride compound with graphitic to polymeric structures and high nitrogen to carbon rations are being investigated. These research would be a probable next-generation materials for storage and use in energy conversion devices, in addition to the catalyst and optoelectronic applications.

Global Carbon Nitride Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing industrial activities in the field of material coatings have increased the need of super hard materials for in many regions across the globe. This is expected to have a positive impact for the carbon nitride market in the coming years as the product has wide applications in thin film & coatings production which in turn is expected to drive the carbon nitride market globally. Attributing to their good mechanical, thermal and electrical properties, carbon nitride are the preferred materials alternative fuel cells, thin films, and coatings which can be considered as a major driving factor for the global carbon nitride market.

The risk of fire owing to its flammability and the regulatory norms, complexity in manufacturing and financial instability and are other factors hampering the growth of carbon nitride in the global market. The growth in construction and infrastructure industry along with the aircraft and automobile industries is anticipated to create opportunities for the super hard materials market during the forecast period especially in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific which in turn will create opportunities for the carbon nitride market.

Sustainability is the trend for the global carbon nitride market. The rapid shift towards renewable energy applications and recycling of materials are some other factors driving the use of carbon nitride in a wide area of applications. The trend towards investments for research and development activities towards clean energy production and conversion technologies is expected to continue during the forecast period, thereby, creating opportunities for carbon nitride materials market owing to its use for improved efficiency in alternative energy fuel cells.

Global Carbon Nitride Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global carbon nitride market can be segmented into:

Powder-based carbon nitride

Crystalline-based carbon nitride

Amorphous- based carbon nitride

On the basis of end-user, the global carbon nitride market can be segmented into:

Energy

Electronics

Coatings

Industrial

Others

Global Carbon Nitride Market: Region-wise Outlook

The carbon nitride market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and, Middle East & Africa regions. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a significant market for the growth of carbon nitride owing to the growing industrial activities and research & development for alternative energies. Europe and North America hold a substantial share of carbon nitride market owing to the rapidly growing electronics, transportation and power generation industries. The Middle East and Africa market for carbon nitride are also expected to increase slowly owing to improving economic conditions in these regions.

Global Carbon Nitride Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Global Carbon Nitride market are Reade International Corp., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd, Silicon Sense, Inc., Carbodeon Ltd Oy, Zest Anchors Llc, Guhring, Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Sandvik Ab, Element Six and, others.

