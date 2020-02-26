Global Carboxylic Acid Market Future Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2019

A carboxylic acid is an organic compound that contains a carboxyl group (C(=O)OH). The general formula of a carboxylic acid is RCOOH, with R referring to the rest of the (possibly quite large) molecule. Carboxylic acids occur widely and include the amino acids (which make up proteins) and acetic acid (which is part of vinegar and occurs in metabolism).

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products will also catalyze the global carboxylic acid market demand. Extensive usage of stearic, butyric, and valeric acids in the manufacturing of these products will influence the global carboxylic acid market in the forecast period. Rising awareness among the people about cosmetics and beauty products, in addition to increasing disposable income, will propel the market size considerably in the upcoming years.

Usage of the acids for esterification to provide the fragrance and for prevention of microbes, tend to have a prevailing effect on the market. More than 80% of these personal care products are for cosmetics, skin care products, fragrances, and hair care products.

Another important carboxylic acid market share booster is anticipated to be the growing use of organic acid in animal feed industry in order to prevent growth of microbes. Carboxylic acid such as formic acid and propionic acid prevent the growth of salmonella that contaminate the food and causes diseases to animals as well as humans. More than 45% of the global animal feed market is dedicated to poultry and more than a quarter is used for swine. The escalating consumption rate of poultry and swine for their health beneficiary protein content is likely to boost the global carboxylic acid market size as animal feed additive. Regulations regarding banning of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, especially for poultry, swine, and cattle, will also have a positive effect on the industry.

Asia Pacific, powered by China, is a dominant manufacturer of carboxylic acid, at present. China not only produces maximum carboxylic acid, but also consumes it because of key end-use industries such as consumer goods, lubricants, food and beverages. Asia Pacific is also an upcoming hub for the production of bio-based chemicals.

