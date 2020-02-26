Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025
Cargo Logistics Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.
This report focuses on the global Cargo Logistics Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cargo Logistics Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics
BNSF Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Truckload
LTL
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto & Industrial
Chemical
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cargo Logistics Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cargo Logistics Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
