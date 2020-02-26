Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Cargo Logistics Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

This report focuses on the global Cargo Logistics Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cargo Logistics Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Truckload

LTL

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

