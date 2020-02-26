Global Electric Sub-meter Market: Revolutionary Opportunities, Size, Share, Business Statistics, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2028

“The Latest Research Report Electric Sub-meter Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Continuous adoption to energy management solutions is the key factor contributes the growth of global electric-sub meter market. Electric-sub meter that records and measures the electricity usage for each individual unit of the building rather than having a single meter which measures the entire energy consumption of the building. Electric-sub meters are connected downstream from main utility meter and displays individual energy consumption of a residential/ commercial multi?unit buildings. Electric sub-meter allows building owners to bill individual tenant or unit owns for the actual energy consumption and also allowing individual unit owners to take measures to reduce the overall energy consumption. Deployment of electric-sum meters in multi-tenant spaces eliminates additional operational cost, resulting in a variety of environmental, economic, and equity benefits for both the tenant and the building owner.

Electric Sub-meter Market: Market Dynamics

Controlling monitoring, reducing, and granular reporting of electrical usage are growing importance to today’s facility managers particularly from commercial and industrial sector. Expanding regularity & compliance requirements on energy management, and rising focus on identifying key indicators for efficient electricity usage by industrial, or commercial/ and residential multi-tenant building owners is the prominent factor derives the growth of global electric-sub meter market.

Continuous focus on developing efficient energy management strategies across commercial and industrial sector coupled with increasing interest on integrating sub-meters to cloud and big data software analytics to precisely analyse energy usage, accelerates the growth of global electric-sub meter market. Furthermore, government mandate to install sub-meters at the time of construction of a new building and expanding and continuous progression in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to transform traditional energy infrastructure, further fuels the growth of global electric-sub meter market. However, lack of lack of public awareness about the potential benefits of energy management, is the key factor identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global electric-sub meter market.

Electric Sub-meter Market: Segmentation

The global electric-sub meter market is segmented on the basis of type, by application and by region.

Electric sub-meter market: Segmentation on the basis of type

Socket Type/Electromechanical Sub-meter Feed-through Sub-meter Current Transformer

Non-socket/Electronic Sub-meter

Smart Sub-meter

Electric sub-meter market: Segmentation on the basis of application

Commercial Establishments Large Retail stores Data Centers Others

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Electric sub-meter market: Segmentation on the basis of region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan.

Electric Sub-meter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions electric-sub meter market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to high importance for energy management solutions. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing electric-sub meter market, due to expanding commercial & industrial sector and continuous adoption of sub-meters for energy management and tenant billing

Electric Sub-meter Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global electric-sub meter market include GE Digital Energy, Siemens AG, Kamstrup, Elster Group, Studebaker Submetering Inc., Leviton, Echelon, Nuri Telecom, E-Mon (Honeywell International Inc., Linyang Electronics, Schneider Electric, Chintim Instruments Submeter Solutions, Inc and LEM

