Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market: Dynamic Business Environment during 2017 – 2025

Industrial gases are the gases which are sold to industries for processes involved in manufacturing and fabrication of end products/ articles. These gases are mainly acetylene, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, oxygen, argon and other similar gases, whereas, high-quality gases prepared with laboratory analysis with the intention of eliminating their unwanted characteristics are known as specialty gases. The specialty gases represent a rare and ultra-high purity gas including all the minor gases which are being used in specialized applications. There are different types of electronic specialty gases such as carbon gases, halogen gases, high purity gases, noble gases and other specialty gases with versatile properties and benefits. For instance, the rise in demand for light emitting diode (LED) sector makes several LED chip manufacturers rely intensely on electronic specialty gasses owing to their high purity, which makes them attuned with the performance and quality standards of LED.

Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market: Dynamics

The specialty gas market is witnessing robust market growth owing to its strong demand in end-users such as manufacturing, electronics, healthcare and automotive industry which includes applications like emission & natural gas trading, air quality monitoring, calorimetric testing, commercial diving, air quality monitoring, confined space monitoring among others.

The increasing demand for specialty applications such as plasma display panels and photovoltaic cells across the globe promises a positive industry outlook for the electronic specialty gases in the forecast period. These type of gases are projected to outpace other applications owing to increasing demand to monitor pollutants, product quality, maximization of product efficiency, etc., thereby driving the electronic specialty gases market globally.

Manufacturing is anticipated to remain the largest market and the rise in demand from the light-emitting diode sector is one of the key growth factors for the electronic specialty gases market. Concentric diversifications, consolidations and strategic business alliances are the key strategies propelling the growth of electronic specialty gases market globally.

The trend in the market is that the manufacturers are coming up with several innovations in the packaging and storage design of electronic specialty gases by utilizing composite materials made of plastics in place of metal packaging. These cylinders therein, provide various advantages in terms of energy saving as they become light in weight.

Structural & regulatory restrictions and the penetrating market growth is projected to act as a barrier to the growth of the electronic specialty gases market, though the technological developments and innovations in the manufacture of specialty gases are anticipated to fade the effect of the restrictions. In addition, low capital, operating expenditure and decrease in cycle times are other factors expected to boost the electronics specialty gases market growth.

Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global electronic specialty gases market can be segmented into:

Halogen based gases

Carbon-based gases

Noble gases

Atmospheric gases

Other gases

On the basis of application, the global electronic specialty gases market can be segmented into:

Deposition

Etch

Doping

Others

The manufacturing industry is anticipated to hold the major market share for specialty gases. Increasing demand for electronic specialty gases from the emerging economies is the main factor contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a high industrial growth which projects an ever-increasing demand for electronic specialty gases in the wide area of application. China is a major consumer and fast-growing country in terms of specialty gases is projected to dominate the electronics specialty gases market. Whereas, North America is said to be a strong market for electronic specialty gases in regards to demand. The region is anticipated to have a relatively moderate growth rate owing to its dominant market size and continuously increasing demand for electronic specialty gases from end-users.

Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Global Electronic Specialty Gases market are The Linde Group, Air Products And Chemicals, Inc., Messer, Praxair Technology, Inc, Air Liquide, Airgas Inc, Maine Oxy, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Critical Systems, Inc, SCI Analytical, Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC., Showa Denko K.K., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, A-OX Welding Supply Co., Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC, CIC Photonics, Inc, and, Others.

