Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Market Poised For Steady Growth In The Future 2019 – 2025

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries.It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

The Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC).

This report presents the worldwide Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Albemarle Corporation

W.R. Grace Company

BASF SE

Flour Corporation

Shell Global solutions

UOP

Chevron Lummus Global

CB&I Company

Axens

Exxonmobil

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Breakdown Data by Type

Side-by-side

Stacked

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical

Others

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

