Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025

A metal can is a single-walled container constructed wholly of tinplate, blackplate (including tin-free steel), waste plate, aluminum sheet or impact extrusions, designed for packaging products.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings have relative higher level of products quality. As to EU, Ardagh group has become as a leader.

The key consumption markets locate at developed region. The North America takes the market share of 26.96%, followed by Europe with 22.34%. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food & beverage metal cans due to booming economy with a large population base ready to spend on processed food & beverages, and rapidly growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.

The global Food and Beverage Metal Cans market is valued at 51700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food and Beverage Metal Cans market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Food and Beverage Metal Cans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food and Beverage Metal Cans in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Food and Beverage Metal Cans market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food and Beverage Metal Cans market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Ardagh group

Toyo Seikan

Silgan Holdings Inc

Can Pack Group

BWAY Corporation

ORG Technology

CPMC Holdings

Hokkan Holdings

Baosteel Packaging

Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

ShengXing Group

Market size by Product

Three-Piece cans

Two-piece Cans

Market size by End User

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

