Global GaN Power Devices Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future 2025

This report on the global GaN power devices market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global GaN power devices market growth during the said period. Components that are playing a major role in driving the global GaN power devices market have also been covered in the report. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. GaN semiconductor devices provide a competitive advantage in terms of thermal performance, efficiency, weight and size. GaN is anticipated to be the next generation power semiconductor and thus different countries are indulged in developing widespread applications of GaN semiconductors.

Global GaN Power Devices Market: Segmentation

The GaN power devices market has been segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into GaN power discrete devices, GaN power IC’s and GaN power modules. The GaN power discrete devices is further sub-segmented into GaN power RF devices and GaN power non-RF devices. Also, the GaN power ICs is further classified into MMIC and hybrid. In terms of industry vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.

Global GaN Power Devices Market: Geographical Dynamics

Geographically, the report classifies the global GaN power devices market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, China, India, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global GaN Power Devices Market: Research Methodology

The report also includes key market indicators in the GaN power devices market. Porter’s five forces analysis is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the key participants in the GaN power devices is also covered in the report. The GaN power devices market report covers segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of our research. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global GaN Power Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market positioning analysis of major players in the global GaN power devices market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (GaN power devices provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players in GaN Power Devices market include Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., GaN Systems Inc, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Fujitsu Limited, Transphorm Inc., Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, and Qorvo, Inc, among others.

