Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Description:
3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together.
The healthcare 3D printing market provides significant opportunities for hearing aids, dental implants, prosthesis and contact lenses that are customized to the individual.
Some driving factors for the healthcare 3D printing market are increasing geriatric population as age is considered as the greatest risk factor for the development of various disorders such as orthopedic, cardiovascular and others and increasing healthcare demands in the developing world.
In 2018, the global Healthcare 3D Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EnvisionTEC
Stratasys
Materialise
3D Systems
Bio-Rad
Organovo
SOLS
Simbionix
Metamason
RegenHU
Youbionic
Bio3D Technologies
3D Matters
3T RPD
Ekso Bionics
Roche
Renishaw
Robohand
Delcam India
Worrell
mobileOCT
Archam
Rainbow Biosciences
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electron Beam Melting
Stereolithography
Droplet Deposition Manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Surgical Guides
Implants
Surgical Instruments
Bioengineering
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare 3D Printing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
Continued…………………….
