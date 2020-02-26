Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Heavy-Duty Tires market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Heavy-Duty Tires market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies Heavy-Duty Tires in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Bridgestone
Michelin Group
Continental
Goodyear
Pirelli
Hankook Tire
Cooper Tire & Rubber
Sumitomo Rubber Industries
Yokohama Tire
Kumho Tire
Armour Tires
American Farmer
Mitas
Akuret
Harvestking
Cheng Shin Rubber
Zhongce Rubber Group
Dunlop Tires
Aeolus Tyre
Qingdao Doublestar Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Small Heavy-Duty Tires (13-25inches)
Large Heavy-Duty Tires (25-50inches)
Giant Heavy-Duty Tires (More Than 55inches)
By Application, the market can be split into
Engineering and Manufacturing
Construction
Mining
Agricultural Machinery
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
