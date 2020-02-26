Global Helicopter Seating Market Foreseen To Prosper High Growth Industry Innovations Forecasting By 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Helicopter Seating Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This market research study analyzes the helicopter seating market on global basis and provides estimates in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. It describes the market dynamics affecting the industry and analyzes their impact through the forecast period. Moreover, it highlights the significant opportunities for market growth in the next eight years. The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. These segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). In addition, the report has been segmented based on type, which includes, passenger, crew and others. By application the market is categorized into V.I.P., utility, air medical and others. For better understanding of the helicopter seating market, the study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the application segment is benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and market attractiveness. Competitive rivalry is projected to be high among key players to acquire higher share of the market in the coming years.

Global Helicopter Seating Market: Key Trends

Increasing application of helicopter seats in the military sector and tourism industry is influencing the growth of this market. There has been a transition in the seating structure of all aircrafts including the ones applicable for helicopter seating. Safety and comfort is a major issue when it comes to helicopter seating. Helicopter seats of today needs to comply with specific global aviation regulations relating to comfort and safety of passengers. Private helicopters may have seats that allow the user to have access to music, movies, internet, news and other infotainment features. Such features are common in commercial aircrafts but not in most of the helicopters used globally. Growth in the overall aviation sector and rising demand for fast transportation from high net worth individuals are the major reasons motivating the growth of the helicopter seating market.

Global Helicopter Seating Market: Competitive and Geographical Dynamics

The global helicopter seating market is consolidated with few large companies. Entry into this market is not restricted as there is no monopoly of business and the market has good scope and opportunity. However, setting up of manufacturing units for helicopter seating require huge capital and resource, which is not feasible for most of the small and medium sized companies. Increasing military expenditures and rising investments in aircraft seating manufacturing companies has been of great influence to the helicopter seating market. Significant growth in the aviation sector coupled with medical and tourism applications has bolstered the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are key markets for the future and are expected to offer huge opportunities to the global helicopter seating manufacturers primarily due to the increasing demand for military helicopters in the aforementioned regions. The major driver of the global helicopter seating market is the increasing safety in helicopters and decreasing rate in accidents due to numerous advancements in the helicopter seat manufacturing technology. Moreover, huge application of helicopter seats in military helicopters and demand for VVIP helicopters are the other vital drivers of the market.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global helicopter seating market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Stelia Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace, Oregon Aero, Inc. and UTC Aerospace Systems.

