Global HER2 Antibodies Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential With Staggering Cagr Value By 2025

Among all the chronic diseases worldwide cancer is considered to be the most prevalent disease. Approximately 1,685,210 new cancer cases were diagnosed and about 595,690 cancer deaths in the US in year 2016. Whereas around 2,600 men and 246,660 that is about 29% women were diagnosed with breast cancer in year 2016. HER2 breast cancer is one of the aggressive type of breast cancer, caused due to over-expression of the HER2 protein. Breast cancers that overexpress the HER2 protein (known as HER2+) make up about 20% of the cases. HER2 positive breast cancer inclines to grow more rapidly than HER2 negative breast cancer. The factors such as being overweight, long term heavy smoking, use of menopausal hormone therapy, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and many more are responsible for increasing risk of breast cancer. Increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to lead to increase in demand for targeted therapies and boost the growth of the HER2 antibodies market during the forecast period.

Global HER2 Antibodies Market: Research Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the HER2 antibodies market based on type of treatment drugs and geography. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the major HER2 antibody drugs in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each type of treatment drug, and geography for the period 2016 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each drug was calculated by considering number of drugs used in the treatment and their market demand and sales as per their use, number of new drug launched, trends in industry, awareness, and adoption rate across all the geographies. The prevalence of HER2 breast cancer was also considered while estimating the market revenue.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on type of treatment drugs and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the HER2 antibodies market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides pipeline analysis of the upcoming drugs for HER2 breast cancer.

Global HER2 Antibodies Market: Competitive Landscape

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the market. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the HER2 antibodies market report are Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Abnova Corporation, InvivoGen, Celltrion, Inc., Biocon Limited, and Bio-Techne (Novus Biologicals, LLC) and some other players who are involved in the HER2 antibodies market.

