Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Booming by Size, Revenue and Trend in 2017 Scrutinized in New Research

The “Hyperconverged Integrated System Market (Application – Remote & Branch Offices, Datacenter Consolidation, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, IoT, and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure; Industry Verticals – BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Education, Gaming & Entertainment, and Oil & Gas) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, report provides analysis of the Hyperconverged Integrated System (HCIS) market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the hyperconverged integrated system market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market in each region mentioned above. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, Australia, GCC, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market: Research Methodology

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the hyperconverged integrated system industry and business strategy development is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the hyperconverged integrated system market. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.

Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into remote & branch offices, datacenter consolidation, server virtualization, data protection, IoT, virtual desktop infrastructure and others. Datacenter consolidation application segment is expected to show significant CAGR over the forecast period and projected to attribute to the highest revenue for the market in 2025. In terms of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, cloud service providers, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, gaming & entertainment and others. The others segment of industry vertical primarily consist oil & gas industry.

Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides the competitive landscape for the hyperconverged integrated system market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in for the year 2016. The hyperconverged integrated system market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Nutanix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Simplivity Corporation, Scale Computing, VMware, Inc., NetApp Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Pivot3 and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

