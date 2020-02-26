Global Infant Radiant Warmer Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Infant Radiant Warmer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The infant radiant warmer is a mobile, battery powered device that addresses severe heat loss suffered by some infants by allowing the infants bed to be uniformly heated. This is done by infrared radiation (IR) from a quartz heater that is beamed by a parabolic reflector uniformly over an infants bed. The device has a sensitive thermostat that does not require calibration to use it. The control panel can sense the infants temperature quickly through the use of a highly sensitive thermistor probe.

Infant Radiant Warmer is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years. In China, foreign products occupy the high-end market, while domestic products are concentrated in low-end market. With support of Chinese policy, the industry of China is very promising.

The industry production is concentrated, mainly in the company in the United States, Germany and Japan; their value can be accounted for more than 50% of world output. As a result of the industry manufacturers, high profit margins, speculated that the next few years a group of enterprises to enter the industry.

The global Infant Radiant Warmer market is valued at 9260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Infant Radiant Warmer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Infant Radiant Warmer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Infant Radiant Warmer in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Infant Radiant Warmer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Infant Radiant Warmer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE Healthcare

Draeger

Atom Medical Corporation

Fanem

novos

Cobams

Phoenix Medical Systems

Ginevri

Natus Medical Incorporated

DAVID

Market size by Product

High-end

Middle and low-end

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Other healthcare institutions

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

