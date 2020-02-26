Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – Baxter, Becton, Dickinson, Gerresheimer, Pfizer, Schott
Injectable drug delivery is defined as introduction of a drug or drugs in the patient by using a delivery device. Injectables allow the transport of drugs formulated in liquid form, directly in the body. Even though, they may be designed to transport the drug to specific part of the body.
North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in this market is attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing aging population. In addition, high penetration of self-injection technologies in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India adds to the demand for injectable devices.
This report focuses on the global Injectable Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Injectable Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baxter
Becton, Dickinson
Gerresheimer
Pfizer
Schott
ELI Lilly
Novartis
Terumo
Teva Pharmaceutical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Skin Injection
Circulatory/Musculoskeletal Injection
Organs Injection
Central Nervous System Injection
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Care Settings
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Injectable Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Injectable Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
