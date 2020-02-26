Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Growth, Trends Progress, Challenges and Forecast 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Medium Voltage Switchgear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Renewal of age old electricity transmission and distribution networks across different parts of the world is one of the key factor anticipated to trigger the demand for different categories of medium voltage switchgears during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Medium voltage switchgears require advanced and efficient current transmission and distribution networks for better performance. Old and obsolete transmission and distribution networks have become a concern for better functioning of medium voltage switchgears across various commercial and residential sectors. In addition, concerns regarding greenhouse gas emission of CO2, SF6 insulation medium of gas insulated switchgears have increased in developed countries. Concerns regarding greenhouse gas emission of old transmission and distribution networks have also triggered the demand for renewal of existing systems or installation of new medium voltage switchgear assembly.

Owing to all these factors, demand for newer and efficient transmission and distribution networks are set to accelerate the demand of medium voltage switchgear during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, rapid growth of construction sector and industrial infrastructure in developing nations of India, China and Indonesia among others owing to the rising spending on housing, airport development and ports, roads, railways and water supply is also expected to boost the demand of medium voltage switchgears in the coming years. As medium voltage switchgears are largely used in commercial as well as residential construction projects, the growth of construction and industrial infrastructure is anticipated to influence the demand of medium voltage switchgear in the near future.

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market: Segmentation

In order to provide an extensive analysis of the global medium voltage switchgear market, the market has been classified on the basis of voltage rating, insulation and end users. Based on different voltage ratings of medium voltage switchgears available in the market, the global medium voltage switchgear has been segmented into 3kV – 5kV, 6kV – 15kV, 17kV – 27kV and 28kV – 40kV. In addition, depending on the insulation material, the market has been further segmented into air insulated switchgear and gas insulated switchgear among others. Further, information related to current market demand along with future expected demand trend of medium voltage switchgears from various end user segments including power plant, commercial sector, oil, gas and petrochemical, utility sector and paper and pulp industry among others is also provided in this report. Moreover, for the purpose of providing an in-depth regional perspective of medium voltage switchgear market across different region, the global medium voltage switchgear market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market: Research Methodology

For supporting different strategic decision making, the major players in the medium voltage switchgear market have been profiled competitively for different broad geographical regions. In addition, the report also provides competitive analysis of the market players in which the leading strategies adopted by the key players to maintain their leading position in the market and the market share of the leading players in terms of percentage across different regions has also been highlighted in this report. Further, market attractiveness analysis in respect of insulation is also provided in this report in order to provide deep insight regarding growth prospective of air insulated switchgear and gas insulated switchgear segment during the forecast period.

The report also provides assessment of various drivers that is impacting the global medium voltage switchgear market, along with the restraints and opportunities that are anticipated to affect the demand of medium voltage switchgear in the coming years. For each segment (such as voltage rating, insulation and end user), market dynamics analysis has also been provided in this report. The cumulative effect of all these factors helps to track different trends that is anticipated to affect the market growth. Furthermore, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of medium voltage switchgear market along with the overall assessment during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025 has been also been furnished within this report.

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market: Competitive Dynamics

In terms of competitive landscape, the global medium voltage switchgear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of established and local manufacturers. Some of the prominent medium voltage switchgear manufacturers profiled in the report includes Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany) and General Electric (The U.S) among others.

