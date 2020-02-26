Global Nanomaterials Market : Recent Industry Activity Focus on Key Players like CNano Technologies, Daiken Chemicals, DuPont, Fuso Chemical, Mknano

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Nanomaterials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Nanomaterials describe, in principle, materials of which a single unit is sized (in at least one dimension) between 1 to 1000 nanometres (109 meter) but usually is 1 to 100 nm (the usual definition of nanoscale).

Nanomaterials is an extensively research & development based industry. Most of the nanomaterials commercially available in the market are at the initial stage of the product life cycle. Across the globe, industry players are investing significantly along with government institutions to find commercial applications for this wide range of nanomaterials.

Asia-Pacific is the most attractive market for the new entrants along with industry players on account of the increasing demand for nanomaterials. The growing number of industries and increased expenditure towards nanotechnology research is expected to provide significant opportunities to the industry players.

North America dominated the nanomaterials market in 2017. The regional growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from the packaging industry in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for nanomaterials due to extensive application of nanotubes in various industries. Electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, and chemical products are the major application segments of North America nanomaterials market.

This report focuses on the global Nanomaterials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanomaterials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ahlstrom

Air Products and Chemicals

Arkema

CNano Technologies

Daiken Chemicals

DuPont

Fuso Chemical

Mknano

Nanoco

Nanocyl SA

NanoIntegris

Nanophase Technologies

Nanosys

Southern Clay Products

TDA Research

Umicore NanoMaterials

BASF

Evonik Industries

Covestro

Altair Nanotechnologies

Emfutur Technologies

SkySpring Nanomaterials

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Carbon Based Nanomaterials

Metal & Non-Metal Oxides

Metal Based Nanomaterials

Dendrimers Nanomaterials

Nanoclay

Nanocellulose

Market segment by Application, split into

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Health Care & Life Science

Energy

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

