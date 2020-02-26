Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Advancement And Growth Rate through Top Companies like Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Vodafone, Intel
Need for low-power consumption and low cost is expected to drive the NB-IoT market.
Automotive & transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Narrowband IoT Chipset.
This report presents the worldwide Narrowband IoT Chipset market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Huawei Technologies
Ericsson
Vodafone
Qualcomm Incorporated
Intel
Mistbase Communication System
Samsung Electronics
Verizon Communications
Nokia
U-Blox Holding
Commsolid
Sequans Communications
Narrowband IoT Chipset Breakdown Data by Type
Hardware Devices
Software
Service
Narrowband IoT Chipset Breakdown Data by Application
Agricultural
Logistics
Health Care
Industrial Production
Energy, Utilities
Retail
Other
Narrowband IoT Chipset Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Narrowband IoT Chipset Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
