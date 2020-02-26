Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Advancement And Growth Rate through Top Companies like Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Vodafone, Intel

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Need for low-power consumption and low cost is expected to drive the NB-IoT market.

Automotive & transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Narrowband IoT Chipset.

This report presents the worldwide Narrowband IoT Chipset market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies

Ericsson

Vodafone

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel

Mistbase Communication System

Samsung Electronics

Verizon Communications

Nokia

U-Blox Holding

Commsolid

Sequans Communications

Narrowband IoT Chipset Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware Devices

Software

Service

Narrowband IoT Chipset Breakdown Data by Application

Agricultural

Logistics

Health Care

Industrial Production

Energy, Utilities

Retail

Other

Narrowband IoT Chipset Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Narrowband IoT Chipset Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

