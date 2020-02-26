Global Power Diodes Market: Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Power Diodes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Power diodes are electronic components which allows the current to flow only in one direction. Hence, they acts as a one-way valve, which has different applications depending on the type and property of the diode utilized in the circuit. Power Diodes are basically a two-terminal P-N junction semiconductor device, consists of terminal Cathode (C) and Anode (A). These diodes are widely utilized for the conversion of alternating voltage into a continuous voltage or more commonly termed as rectification. Moreover, these electronic devices provide uncontrolled power rectification and are utilized in applications such as DC power supplies, battery charging, AC rectifiers and Inverters. Owing to their high voltage and current characteristics, they can also be utilized as snubber networks and free-wheeling diodes.

These type of diodes have basically P-I-N structure as compared to the signal diodes which have P-N structure. These type of diodes found numerous applications which include voltage clamping, rectifier and voltage multiplier etc. These type of device basically shows two types of characteristics which include V-I characteristics and reverse recovery characteristics.

Global Power Diodes Market: Segmentation

Globally, the power diodes market can be segmented into type and application

Based on the type, the global power diodes market can be segmented into

Standard Diodes or General Purpose Diodes

Fast Recovery Diodes

Schottky Diodes

Others

Based on the application, the global power diodes market can be segmented into

Drives

Input Rectifier for AC-Drives

Voltage Clamping

Voltage Multiplying

Metals melting and Electrolysis

Others

Global Power Diodes Market: Dynamics

There are various factors surging the demand of the power diodes across the globe which include miniaturization, higher integration, compact-packaging and low power consumption and these factors make sure the development of components across electronics & communication as well as automotive industries.

Production of the power diodes at effective and minimal costs is identified to be the key factor restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, owing to the economic downturn, weakening demand, surplus inventory and price erosion are the key reasons that power diodes market has experienced one of its toughest times in the industry. The power diodes market is very competitive owing to strong presence of few players operating in the market, which acts as entry barrier for the new players to invest in the market.

In the recent past, electronic assembly technologies and packaging have become more complex, however the power diodes have gained the traction in the market. In order to eliminate the problem, manufacturers of the power diodes are focussing on the size reduction of the products along with the launch of new products. These are some of the key trends identified in the power diodes market.

Global Power Diodes Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, North America and APEJ are expected to dominate the global power diodes market over the forecast period. APEJ, spearheaded by India and China is projected to grow at significant rate in the near future. Owing to the surging infrastructural activities and growing urbanization is the major reason supporting the growth of the market in the APEJ. Europe is expected to show the moderate growth rate in the power diodes market over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show steady growth in the market over the near future.

Global Power Diodes Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Power Diodes market include ABB, Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, MACOM, Diodes Incorporated, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ROHM Semiconductor, Central Semiconductor Corp., Microsemi Corp., IXYS Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd., Semtech Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Company, Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and Others.

Major market players in the global power diodes market are found to be involved in the focussing advancement of products along with the reduction in the cost in order to enhance their market presence across the globe.

