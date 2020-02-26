Global Smart Toys Market – Advancement in AI and IoT to Propel Growth by 2017 – 2022

The global smart toys market is estimated to witness a significant growth in the span of coming years. The progress is credited to the several supporting factors such as improvement in latest technologies of Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Moreover, changed lifestyle among the urban people along with the surge in their disposable income, and increased awareness with respect to the advantages of the smart toys, outdoor and indoor, both are the additional factors fueling the market demand. Even though the prices of these advanced products remain a major hindrance in the market development, the key players in the global market are relied upon expanding their reach.

North America smart toys market was worth US$1,802 mn back in 2017, and growing at a CAGR of 3.3% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. By the end of forecast period, the smart toys market is valued to be around worth of US$2,119.2 mn. High adoptability rate of new innovation and generous purchasing capacity of the people of developed nations, for example, Canada and the U.S are two essential drivers helping toward the North America delicate toys market.

Then again, in 2017, Europe established 23.9% of the entire demand, the second most conspicuous piece of regional deman in the global smart toys market. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is anticipated to encounter a better than expected CAGR of 3.9%, the best among all regions.

The vast majority of these players are contributing intensely on innovative work activities, as new and specialty items encourages them earn more deals. In spite of the fact that the market is as of now in early stage, progressions in the field of AI and IoT are required to open up perpetual potential for product in smart toys market.