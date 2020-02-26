Global Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

“The Latest Research Report Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Ether compounds such as MTBE, ETBE, TAEE and TAME are used in fuel especially in gasoline in order to improve the combustion properties of fuels. Among these compounds, Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether used as oxygenated additive for the gasoline. Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether, formula (CH3)3 CH2COCH3, is an organic compound, used in fuel to improve its octane number. TAME is generally produced through the catalytic reaction between methanol (MeOH) and the 2-methyl-2-butene (2M2B) and isoamylenes 2-methyl-1-butene (2M1B). During the manufacturing process, three simultaneous equilibrium reactions take place, two etherification reactions and one isomerization reaction between isoamylene. Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether not only improve octane number of fuel but also helps for the complete combustion of fuel and to minimise exhaust gas emission such as CH, NOx and SOx, among others. Characteristic properties of Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether such as low blending vapour pressure, higher octane number, distillation properties, and high miscibility with fuel, among others, made it suitable as an oxygenating agent. Moreover, Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether is mainly used as a replacement for tetraethyl lead compounds which is banned in most of countries, owing to which demand for Tert-Amyl Methyl Ethe is growing across the globe

Market Dynamics

The government initiative to minimise an emission of exhaust gases, especially SOx & NOx, and stringent regulations involved in developing and developed countries over the mandatory use of an oxygenating agent in fuel to ensure its complete combustion that in turn resulted into increase in demand for oxygenating ether compounds. This growing demand for ether compounds is thus subsequently linked to boost the Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether market. Moreover, increasing fuel consumption in various industries such as oil & gas and marine industries is in turn expected to increase demand for Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether over the forecast period. Apart from this, adverse environmental effects and presence of alternative compounds in the market may hamper the growth of Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether over the forecast period. Also, the volatile raw material prices and its availability, especially methanol, have significant impact on the growth of tert-Amyl methyl ether market

Segmentation

On the basis of application, global Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether market is segmented into;

Fuel Additives

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Regional outlook

In terms of production and consumption, Asia pacific (APAC) dominates the global Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether market. In APAC region, growing gasoline vehicles parc and the significant growth of marine industry are the major factors for the growth of tert-Amyl methyl ether market. In APAC, key manufacturers are focussing on increasing production capacity, mainly in China and India, in order to cater the increasing demand for Tert-Amyl Nethyl Ether across the globe. Further, Europe is second largest market for Tert-Amyl Nethyl Ether market owing to increasing demand for oxygenating agent in gasoline. Furthermore, in Europe, after 2005 government regulation over the gasoline aromatic content reduction that leads to increase in demand for Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether. However, Europe government initiative to make 10% use of biofuel in the transportation sector, which in turn is expected to hamper the growth of Tert-Amyl Nethyl Ether. Similarly in North America, US Energy Bill, 2005, wherein regulation over the mandatory use of oxygenating compounds is removed that resulted into slowdown in demand for Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether. In Latin America, significant demand for Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico owing to mandatory addition of oxygenated additives in fuel, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Growing refinery sector in Latin America and Middle East and Africa region in which Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether is used as anti-knocking agent in heavy machinery to minimise were and tear in machines, helps to boost the demand for Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether over the forecast period

Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Tert-Amyl Nethyl Ether market identified across the value chain include Triveni Interchem Pvt Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), BASF SE, Eastman Chemicals Company and Merck KGaA, among others.

