Global Textile Coatings Market Valuable Growth And Future Scenario Forecast 2017 – 2025

Textile coatings are special purpose coatings that are used for coating various textiles, fabrics and yarns to shield the materials from various environmental factors such as heat, dust, soil, water, oil, grease, etc. The coatings are specifically applied on the textiles to keep the material durable and away from damage. Rise in quality and performance standards from end-user industries and improvement in living standard in developing countries across the globe is observed to boost the demand for textile coatings.

The report estimates and forecasts the textile coatings market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments.

It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the textile coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the textile coatings market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

Global Textile Coatings Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the textile coatings market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for textile coatings between 2017 and 2025.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the textile coatings market by dividing it on the basis of end-use and geography segments. The textile coatings market has been segmented into geotextiles, upholstery fabric, industrial clothing’s, footwear, medical hygiene and others based on end-use. End-users segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Textile Coatings Market: Geographical Segmentation

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for textile coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.

Global Textile Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Archroma, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

