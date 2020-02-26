Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Wireless Power Transmission Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for wireless power transmission at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global wireless power transmission market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for wireless power transmission during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the wireless power transmission market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global wireless power transmission market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the wireless power transmission market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the estimated market size of wireless power transmission for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of wireless power transmission has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key technology, range, application, and regional segments of wireless power transmission market. Market size and forecast for each major technologies, ranges, and applications have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global wireless power transmission market by segmenting it in terms of technology, range, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for wireless power transmission in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Competitive Analysis

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global wireless power transmission market. Key players in the wireless power transmission market include SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for wireless power transmission is primarily driven by the growing demand for wireless charging devices, increase in purchasing power, high degree of suitability, operation efficiency, low maintenance cost, digitalization, growing infrastructural activities, innovations of several technologies and ranges to form a complete wireless power transmission solution for various applications, such as consumer electronics, healthcare devices, and automotive.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, World Economic Forum, CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

