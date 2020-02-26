Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market:

Executive Summary

Home Meal Replacements are nutritious frozen meals that are flash-frozen, without any extra preservatives added.

The global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

Tyson Foods

Kellogg

General Mills

ConAgra

Unilever

Pinnacle Foods

Dongwon

Shinsegae Food

LEEPACK

OURHOME

Wooyang Frozen Foods

Sempio

CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

Foodone

Eat East

Market size by Product

RTC (Ready to Cook)

RTH (Ready to Heat)

RTE( Ready to Eat)

Market size by End User

single-person households

older citizens

Dual income household

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

