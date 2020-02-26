Interconnects and Passive Components Market Assessment On Competition 2025

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: Overview

An interconnect component refers to an optical or electric connection or cable connecting two or more devices. A broad range of interconnect parts such as board to board connectors, electronic cable connectors, and DIN connectors used in a broad range of applications are offered by a number of manufacturers. Cellular phones, hubs, HVAC equipment, routers, mp3 players, GPS devices, Ethernet and other high speed connectivity applications, digital cameras, and video connections are some of the key applications that deploy interconnects components. Passive components, on the other hand, are used in applications such as computers, wireless communication, security systems, 3D printers, medical instruments, power supply circuits, handheld devices, digital thermostats, and several household appliances.

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: Key Trends

The rising demand for interconnects and passive components in the thriving consumer electronics industry is a primary catalyst of the global market. Used in the production of devices and machines deployed in automobiles, healthcare, data processing, and telecommunication, these components are likely to witness greater adoption over the next few years. The market is also receiving a significant boost from the continual technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry. Moreover, the growth of the interconnect segment creates further scope of expansion for the market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the preference for high speed bandwidth in data processing, emergence of robotics and automation across numerous sectors, and development of compact electronic components and devices.

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: Market Potential

The competitive scenario of the global interconnects and passive components market is marked by unceasing product launches. For instance, in March 2017, AVX Corporation announced the release of its new low pass integrated thin film SMD filter, which can be an ideal solution for various wireless applications such as global positioning systems (GPS), mobile communications systems, and wireless large area networks (LANs). The new FHC1 and FHC2 series feature low parasitics, low insertion loss, conducive heat dissipation properties, and a wide frequency range.

Partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are focused on by several companies. For example, in Ixia announced its partnership with Foxconn Interconnect technology (FIT) and Cisco for demonstrating 400 Gigabit Ethernet traffic at The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2017 in Los Angeles, USA.

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global interconnects and passive components market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific exhibits colossal growth opportunities, springing from factors such as easy availability of cheap labor, raw material, along with low costs of production. The booming consumer electronics industry in the region, and particularly in China, is aiding steady growth of the market for interconnects and passive components. Moreover, with increasing per capita incomes of the middle class, the standard of living of the people has improved. This has resulted in more demand for smartphones, LED and LCD displays, and other electronic devices. North America and Europe are also slated for extensive growth, encouraged by beneficial policies of the government.

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: Competitive Analysis

Panasonic Corporation, Guangzhou Copper Factory Co., Ltd., TT Electronics Plc., AVX Corporation, Celtic Chemicals Ltd, JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., E Connectivity Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global market for interconnects and passive components.

