LiDAR Drone Market is Drivrn Due to the Rising Demand for Laser Scanners

Global LiDAR Drone Market: Overview

Governments and research institutions around the world are encouraging the adoption of LiDAR drones. This reflects positively on the year-on-year sales reported by the global LiDAR market. LiDAR drones are mainly used for enhancing automation and reducing dependence on human efforts. Some of the most common applications of LiDAR drone include archaeology, mapping, precision farming, entertainment, and construction.

Based on product type, the global LiDAR drone market can be bifurcated into fixed wing and rotary wing. Of these, the rotary wing LiDAR segment is expected to report the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2023. The robust demand that the segment has been witnessing is attributed to the compact size and cheaper price of rotary wing LiDAR as compared to fixed wing LiDAR. Additionally, the design of rotary wing LiDAR enables easy access to confined specs such as bridges and pipeline, due to which it is preferred for monitoring and inspection applications. A rotary wing LiDAR can fly both horizontally and vertically. It can also hover in a fixed position, which makes it best suited for high resolution video capturing and aerial photography.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the various factors that will have a positive impact on the global LiDAR market. An overview of major restraints threatening the market’s growth is also included in the report. To present insights into the prevailing vendor landscape, the report also includes the profiles of the leading companies operating in the market.

Global LiDAR Drone Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

The global LiDAR market is also significantly gaining from the rising demand for laser scanners. These scanners exhibit high wavelength and are used for making clear 3D models for surveyed areas. Based on application, the corridor mapping segment has emerged dominant in the market due to rapid urbanization and increasing construction of highways, roadways, and railways.

Despite witnessing positive growth opportunities worldwide, the lack of skilled pilots is hampering the global LiDAR market to an extent. Unlike pilots for conventional aircrafts, drone pilots are required to ensure reliability of the entire system, which includes ground station, vehicle, and communication equipment. While drones do not carry passengers or on-board pilots, any human error while operating a drone could still prove disastrous.

Drone systems mainly rely more on autopilot, radio transmission, and computer technology than conventional airplanes. Hence, operating and maneuvering drones require a greater degree of knowledge and expertise because the accident rate in drones is much higher than in manned aircrafts. However, this issue can be resolved by designing advanced drones.