Magnetron Market Excellent quality, versatility, and range of potential applications by 2024

A magnetron is a vacuum tube of high power, which functions as a self-triggered microwave oscillator. Crossed magnetic fields and electron are used in the magnetron device to generate high-power output which is required in radar equipment. Magnetron is a multi-cavity device which may be used in radar transmitters as either cw or pulsed oscillators operating at frequencies varying from around 600 to 30,000 megahertz. The somewhat simple construction has a shortcoming that a magnetron device can usually work only on a predetermined fixed frequency.

Magnetrons generally are diodes that have a cylindrical cathode implanted coaxially within the cylindrical anode which contains a set of reverberating cavities which forms a sluggish wave structure. The cathode emits electrons thermoelectrically, and these thermo electrical electrons are extracted by an opportune anode-cathode voltage. These electrons are deflected toward an axial direction by a static magnetic field, in order to allow the electrons oscillate between the anode resonant cavities, in the form of epicycloids. At the time of the above mentioned process, the velocity of the electron decreases, and along with it its energy also decreases.

Magnetrons are generally used in microwave devices and radar systems. With the use of a magnetron, it is possible to spot enemy planes, submarine periscopes, and ships in the dark. These magnetron radar devices are widely used by militaries and naval forces of many countries around the world. Magnetrons find application in home appliances such as microwave ovens to heat food. Magnetrons are also used for lighting such as in sulfur lamps.

The briskly growing market of communication applications and smart home appliances will primarily drive growth of the global magnetron market. The rising demand for premium microwaves and for built-in oven ranges are expected to accelerate the need for powerful and efficient magnetrons in the market. Moreover, with the rising interest toward home decoration and modular kitchens, the demand for home appliances such as built-in microwave ovens has increased significantly, which is further likely to push the growth of the global magnetron market. Manufacturers are also coming up with extra features such as auto reheat, auto cook, and child lock to cater to the demands of customers.

The magnetron market can be segmented into two broad categories. By end user type, and by type. By end user, the magnetron market can be further segmented into telecom industry, aerospace industry, defense industry, electronics industry, and mechanical industry. By type, the global magnetron market can be segmented into negative resistance magnetrons, cyclotron frequency magnetrons, and cavity magnetrons. Additionally, the global magnetron market has been further divided into five regions; they are North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

The major drivers of the global magnetron market are rising adoption of x band radar systems for communication in space and military applications and in advanced cooking appliances with multi-function cooking options. This is projected to drive the market through the forecast period from 2016 – 2024.

North America was the market leader in the magnetron market in the year 2015 followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest rate. This growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be credited to technological advancements in the food appliances and military market which have led to invention of more powerful and efficient magnetrons and also encouraged upgrades, purchases, or replacement purchases.

The major players in this industry are e2v (U.K.), Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Bosch GmbH(Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Sharp Corporation (Japan) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.