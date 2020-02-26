Medium Voltage Fuse Market – Global Industry Explores New Growth Opportunities, Trends by 2025 | ABB Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Bel Fuse, Inc., DF Electric, Eaton Corporation, SIBA GmbH, Fuseco Inc.

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market: Overview

This report on the global medium voltage fuse market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global medium voltage fuse market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global medium voltage fuse market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn) and Volume (in Thousand Units), across different geographies.

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market: Segmentations

The medium voltage fuse market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. Based on type, the market has been divided into Current Limiting Fuses, Expulsion Fuses, EEI-NEMA Type K & T and Type H & N, and Others. The current limiting fuses also known as silver-sand fuses, primarily utilized for overcurrent protection in electric distribution systems have been further segment into E-Rated Fuses, R-Rated Fuses, PT Fuses/ E-Rated PT Fuses, C-Rated Fuses and Others. Similarly the expulsion fuses, which work with the expulsion effect of gases produced by internal arcing, either alone or aided by other mechanisms, have been further bifurcated into Boric Acid Fuses and Others. On the basis of application, the global medium voltage fuse market has been divided into Transformers, Motor Starters/Motor Circuits, Feeder Circuits/ Feeders, Switchgear, Capacitors and Others. Transformer segment has been sub-segmented into power transformers, potential transformers and distribution/service transformers.

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the report classifies the global medium voltage fuse market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa and Brazil.

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market: Research Methodologies

The report also includes key developments in the medium voltage fuse market. Porter Five Force analysis and financials are also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2015 – 2025 (%), segment value share contribution, 2015 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global medium voltage fuse market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the medium voltage fuse market include ABB Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Bel Fuse, Inc., DF Electric, Eaton Corporation, SIBA GmbH, Fuseco Inc., General Electric, IPD Group Limited, Mersen S.A, Mitsubishi Electric, Fusetek, Pennsylvania Breaker, LLC and Powell Industries Inc. Other prominent players include Schneider Electric SA, Toshiba Corporation, Denco Fuses, Driescher Eisleben and LSIS Inc.

The global medium voltage fuse market is segmented as below:

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Type

– Current Limiting Fuses

– – E-Rated Fuses

– – R-Rated Fuses

– – PT Fuses/ E-Rated PT Fuses

– – C-Rated Fuses

– – Others

– Expulsion Fuses

– – Boric Acid Fuses

– – Others

– EEI-NEMA Type K & T and Type H & N

– Others

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Application

– Transformers

– – Power Transformers

– – Potential Transformers

– – Distribution/Service Transformers

– Motor Starters/Motor Circuits

– Feeder Circuits/ Feeders

– Switchgear

– Capacitors

– Other

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Geography

– North America

– – The U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – The U.K

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of APAC

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– – GCC

– – South Africa

– – Rest of MEA

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Rest of South America

