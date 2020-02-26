Meningitis Vaccine Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the defensive layers called meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral contamination of the fluid encompassing the brain and spinal cord ordinarily causes the swelling. However, wounds, disease, certain medications, and different kinds of infections can also cause meningitis. Bacterial meningitis is intense and can be mortal. Additionally, bacterial meningitis can cause permanent disabilities such as brain damage and hearing loss, if untreated. However, the vast majority of meningitis can prevent with proper vaccination. Streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria meningitides, and listeria monocytogenes are some classes of bacteria that cause meningitis. Nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and altered mental status are some symptoms of meningitis. Immunization can help to prevent bacterial meningitis.

Based on vaccine type, the global meningitis vaccine market can be segmented into haemophilus influenza type b vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine, meningococcal vaccine, and others. The meningococcal vaccine segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period because meningococcal vaccine can protect from four classes of bacteria that cause meningitis. The meningococcal vaccine segment can be sub-classified into meningococcal conjugate vaccines and serogroup B meningococcal vaccines. In terms of end-user, meningitis vaccine market can be bifurcated into adults and children. The children segment is expected to grow at a faster rate because bacterial meningitis mostly affects children. In terms of distribution channel, the global meningitis vaccine market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period as several types of vaccine are widely available in hospital pharmacies.

Increase in incidence of meningitis in children is one of the major factors fueling the global meningitis vaccine market. Moreover, risk of permanent disabilities among children and rise in awareness about proper dose of immunization is projected to drive the meningitis vaccine market. However, bacterial resistance to penicillin and lack of access to vaccine approval are likely to hamper meningitis vaccine market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global meningitis vaccine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global meningitis vaccine market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global meningitis vaccine market during the forecast period due to presence of key vaccine manufacturers and awareness about immunization. Favorable government support in terms of inclusion of vaccination such as meningococcal C conjugate (MCC) vaccine in national routine immunization schedules by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control to treat meningitis is likely to drive the meningitis vaccine market in Europe. Incidence of bacterial meningitis is increasing in countries such as Thailand and North Korea. This drives demand for vaccination to combat the disease which in turn is expected to propel meningitis vaccine market in Asia Pacific. Increase in awareness about meningitis immunization and high prevalence of bacterial meningitis are likely to augment the meningitis vaccine market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global meningitis vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, LLC, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Protein Sciences Corporation, and Panacea Biotec, among others.